WWE, AEW, Taz & More React To Sika Anoa’i’s Passing

June 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sika Anoa'i Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i passed away on Tuesday and WWE, AEW, and many more have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary wrestling star. As reported, Sika passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79.

The wrestling world took to social media to honor Sika following the news breaking and you can see comments by WWE, AEW, Taz, Adam Pearce, Bully Ray and more below. WWE also issued a full statement that reads:

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away.

Regarded as a legend in the sports-entertainment industry, Sika was best known for teaming with his brother, Arthur “Afa” Anoa’i Sr., in the iconic tag team The Wild Samoans. The duo’s fearsome presence and unhinged style made them massive stars for WWE in the late ’70s and early ’80s as they dominated the tag team division, winning the championship on three separate occasions.

Following his remarkable career, Sika opened The Wild Samoan Training Facility alongside Afa where the duo trained future generations of WWE Superstars, including Batista. Sika’s legacy also carried on in WWE through his sons, Rosey and Roman Reigns, as well as the rest of his legendary family.

In 2007, The Wild Samoans were bestowed with WWE’s highest honor when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, where they will be eternally enshrined as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans.

