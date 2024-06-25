WWE, AEW, Taz & More React To Sika Anoa’i’s Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i passed away on Tuesday and WWE, AEW, and many more have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary wrestling star. As reported, Sika passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79.

The wrestling world took to social media to honor Sika following the news breaking and you can see comments by WWE, AEW, Taz, Adam Pearce, Bully Ray and more below. WWE also issued a full statement that reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away. Regarded as a legend in the sports-entertainment industry, Sika was best known for teaming with his brother, Arthur “Afa” Anoa’i Sr., in the iconic tag team The Wild Samoans. The duo’s fearsome presence and unhinged style made them massive stars for WWE in the late ’70s and early ’80s as they dominated the tag team division, winning the championship on three separate occasions. Following his remarkable career, Sika opened The Wild Samoan Training Facility alongside Afa where the duo trained future generations of WWE Superstars, including Batista. Sika’s legacy also carried on in WWE through his sons, Rosey and Roman Reigns, as well as the rest of his legendary family. In 2007, The Wild Samoans were bestowed with WWE’s highest honor when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, where they will be eternally enshrined as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans.

WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/rY2LZznoVZ — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Wild Samoan Sika. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/gWbJmTEnyO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

TNA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Samoan wrestler Sika Anoaʻi. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/LdT4GA9BDy — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 25, 2024

When I was high school, WWF did a show in our gymnasium.

We (the football team) was security for the guys to go to thier cars after the show. I had the honor of walking Afa & Sika to their vehicles and they both were so nice to me had me laughing a lot, great memory! My… pic.twitter.com/LLAwYgOCXw — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 25, 2024

Godspeed, Sika. Your legacy and contributions to our wonderful industry can never be questioned. My heart goes out to the entire Anoa’i family, their friends, and everyone touched by this. Rest well, sir. My respect, always. 🙏 ☝️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2024

The 1st Tag Team I ever saw and the reason I wanted to be a Tag Team Wrestler was The Wild Samoans. My sincere condolences to the entire extended Anoa’i family. GOD BLESS and RIP “Sika” Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi 🙏🏽🤙🏾🌸 pic.twitter.com/m0RTFstBQP — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 25, 2024

The world of pro wrestling has lost a true icon, WWE Legend Sika Anoaʻi of The Wild Samoans, Father of Roman Reigns. At 79, he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and empower future generations. Our sincerest condolences to his loved ones and fans the world over. pic.twitter.com/Erx5XGcHVJ — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) June 25, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi, better known as Sika Anoaʻi of the legendary Wild Samoans and father of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has died at the age of 79. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues at this time. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ebee1ml3vX — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 25, 2024

We are devastated to learn of the death of Roman Reigns' father, legendary Sika, who died at the age of 79. Our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and family 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5mtPgnUDTG — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) June 25, 2024

My condolences to the Anoa’i Family with the passing of Sika. As a kid, he was someone I was scared of. When I became a wrestler, I still had fear but that fear turned in to respect and love as the Anoa’i Family accepted my brothers and I

I will always remember his smile

RIP Sika pic.twitter.com/DWmYfe11Ma — The Monsta (@SteveMackDHS) June 25, 2024

RIP Sika … Long before I knew he was the father of a GOAT, I knew he was a terrifying heel who had Hulk Hogan shook on Saturday Night's Main Event. What an awesome career and legacy. Thank you Sika. Thinking of you @WWERomanReigns — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) June 25, 2024

RIP to a true legend. https://t.co/7l1vghGZas — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) June 25, 2024

Very sorry to hear about the death of Sika Anoa'i of the Wild Samoans tag team. A legendary team from one of the most famous wrestling families of all-time. Sika was of course the father of Joe (Roman Reigns). — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 25, 2024