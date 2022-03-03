WWE and AEW Were Both Offered ROH Sale, Triple H Reportedly Wanted To Buy In 2018

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the news that AEW purchased Ring of Honor was discussed following Tony Khan announcing it on Dynamite last night. It was noted that both WWE and AEW were contacted when the idea to sell ROH came up. AEW was the one that made the better offer of the two.

PWInsider also adds that there was interest in WWE to buy the company when the hiatus was announced last year. There were talks in December but they broke down and a new deal wasn’t made. It wasn’t the first time WWE had interest in buying the company. When Tony Khan made the announcement, there were some in WWE who were shocked, as some believed it would be news that AEW signed a deal with HBO Max for streaming.

Dave Meltzer also pointed out that back in early 2018, Triple H wanted Vince McMahon and WWE to attempt to buy ROH. ROH denied it at the time but Meltzer said there was “some smoke to that.” There were talks and they didn’t go anywhere. Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to buy a bigger company, and WWE tried to buy NJPW, STARDOM, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA which never worked out, as no one would sell for the price WWE was offering.

ROH also wasn’t willing to sell in 2018. As for why they would sell now, Sinclair didn’t want to keep on a company that wasn’t making them any money, as ROH hasn’t been with the pandemic and the recent hiatus. It was noted that Sinclair’s recent regional sports networks deal was a “disaster” for them and they didn’t need any more losses.

It was noted that ROH’s tape library will be very valuable to AEW if they want to create their own streaming service or possibly sell their content to HBO Max. It includes footage of forty or so AEW wrestlers as well as the All In show that is considered a starting point for AEW.