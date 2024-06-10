WWE News: Big E. Congratulates Kelani Jordan On NXT Women’s NA Title Win, CM Punk Added For Fanatics Fest

– Big E. was happy to see Kelani Jordan capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship at Battleground, congratulating her on social media. As noted, Jordan won the six-woman ladder match to become the first-ever holder of the title, and the New Day member posted to Twitter to offer his congratulations.

Big E. wrote:

“Been a joy to watch @kelani_wwe’s growth. I was there for her tryout just a couple years ago. Transitioning from college athletics to this industry of ours is not easy. And she’s smoking it. Congrats, you star!”

Been a joy to watch @kelani_wwe’s growth. I was there for her tryout just a couple years ago. Transitioning from college athletics to this industry of ours is not easy. And she’s smoking it. Congrats, you star! — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 10, 2024

– CM Punk is headed to Fanatics Fest. The convention announced that the WWE star will be doing signings and photo ops at the show on August 17th, as you can see below: