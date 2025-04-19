wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Match Before Smackdown, Natalya Taking Over Paradigm Talent Agency Instagram

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme, spoilers 3-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE held a dark match before this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Piper Niven & Alba Fyre for the live crowd before the show went on the air.

– The Instagram account for Paradigm Talent Agency announced that Natalya will be taking the account over during the Hall of Fame, writing:

‘WWE legend @natbynature is taking over the Paradigm IG TONIGHT straight from the WWE Hall of Fame! Get ready for exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and greatness.

PLUS — her powerful new memoir The Last Hart Beating is available for pre-order now. Don’t miss this chapter of wrestling royalty. @natbynature @wwe”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Natalya, Paradigm Talent Agency, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading