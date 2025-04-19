wrestling / News
WWE News: Dark Match Before Smackdown, Natalya Taking Over Paradigm Talent Agency Instagram
– WWE held a dark match before this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Piper Niven & Alba Fyre for the live crowd before the show went on the air.
– The Instagram account for Paradigm Talent Agency announced that Natalya will be taking the account over during the Hall of Fame, writing:
‘WWE legend @natbynature is taking over the Paradigm IG TONIGHT straight from the WWE Hall of Fame! Get ready for exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and greatness.
PLUS — her powerful new memoir The Last Hart Beating is available for pre-order now. Don’t miss this chapter of wrestling royalty. @natbynature @wwe”
