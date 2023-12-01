wrestling / News

WWE Laying Off More Corporate Employees Today

December 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Both Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and PWInsider reports that WWE laid off more corporate employees today, likely a continuation of the changes that started after the TKO merger. It’s unknown who exactly has been cut at this time.

WWE previously let go over 100 employees in September, as well as several wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali.

