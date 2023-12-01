wrestling / News
WWE Laying Off More Corporate Employees Today
December 1, 2023 | Posted by
Both Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and PWInsider reports that WWE laid off more corporate employees today, likely a continuation of the changes that started after the TKO merger. It’s unknown who exactly has been cut at this time.
WWE previously let go over 100 employees in September, as well as several wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali.
WWE has laid off more corporate employees today, according to multiple people at the company.
This follows layoffs of more than 100 employees in September following the closing of the TKO merger.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 1, 2023