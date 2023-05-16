wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Liv Morgan Injury, Tag Title Doesn’t Take Place On Raw
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
Liv Morgan has suffered an injury that resulted in the planned Women’s Tag Team Championship match not taking place on tonight’s Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that Morgan suffered an injury during the tag match on last week’s episode of Smackdown.
Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, but the match was canceled and Rodriguez instead faced Chelsea Green. There’s no word on the manner or severity of the injury.
