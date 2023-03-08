WWE News: Logan Paul Advertised For Raw in Two Weeks, Zelina Vega & Xavier Woods React to King And Queen Of the Ring

– Logan Paul is reportedly set for Raw in two weeks’ time. PWInsider reports that Paul is being locally advertised for the March 20th Raw taping in St. Louis.

Paul is being set up for a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, having issued the challenge on last night’s show.

– WWE King and Queen Of the Ring takes place in May in Saudi Arabia, and the current King and Queen of WWE took to Twitter to react. As announced last night,the PPV is set for May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and both Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods posted to the platform to comment.

Vega, who won the inaugural (and only) Queen’s Crown winner in October of 2021, wrote:

“Love that the last and FIRST Queen Of The Ring wasn’t shown in that clip but ok”

For his part, Woods shared to Twitter that he “fixed” the video to feature footage of himself and Zelina: