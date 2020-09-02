WWE News: Breezango React to NXT Tag Title Victory in PC Vlog, Braun Strowman Recreates Famous Andre the Giant Photo

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) and their NXT tag team title victory last week. They share their thoughts on their 10-year journey to winning the belts. That video is available below.

– WWE released a bonus clip from WWE Chronicle where Braun Strowman tries to recreate a famous Andre the Giant photo showing Andre on a lawn mower. That video is available below.