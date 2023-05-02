– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander was not drafted to Raw or SmackDown during the WWE Draft and is now a free agent. After he was declared a “free agent,” Alexander tweeted, “So free agency huh? So I can get that

@WesLee_WWE #NATitle match?”

This is not the first time Cedric Alexander has teased a matchup against Wes Lee in NXT for the North American Title. Whether or not he goes to NXT to challenge for that title remains to be seen.

– Meanwhile, NXT executive producer and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT Superstars who got drafted by Raw and SmackDown last night. He wrote, “So proud of our #WWENXT Superstars tonight. You’ve all earned this opportunity to showcase your skills on the big stage. Now go out there and continue to show the world what you’re made of!”