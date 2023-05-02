wrestling / News

WWE News: Cedric Alexander Reacts to Free Agency, Calls for Title Shot Against Wes Lee,

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cedric Alexander The Hurt business RAW, WWE Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander was not drafted to Raw or SmackDown during the WWE Draft and is now a free agent. After he was declared a “free agent,” Alexander tweeted, “So free agency huh? So I can get that
@WesLee_WWE #NATitle match?”

This is not the first time Cedric Alexander has teased a matchup against Wes Lee in NXT for the North American Title. Whether or not he goes to NXT to challenge for that title remains to be seen.

– Meanwhile, NXT executive producer and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT Superstars who got drafted by Raw and SmackDown last night. He wrote, “So proud of our #WWENXT Superstars tonight. You’ve all earned this opportunity to showcase your skills on the big stage. Now go out there and continue to show the world what you’re made of!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cedric Alexander, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading