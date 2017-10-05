WWE News: Chris Jericho Names His Favorite Match, Kelley on Shield Reunion, WWE on Anniversary of Kane’s Debut

– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram naming his favorite match from his career. The WWE and WCW alum said that his #1 match was against Shawn Michaels at No Mercy 2008. You can see his Instagram post about it below:

– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video looks at Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose appearing to reunite as The Shield at the end of this week’s Raw:

– WWE posted to Instagram to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Kane’s official debut at Badd Blood: In Your House. Kane came out during Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell Match.