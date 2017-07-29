WWE News: Edge and Christian on Future of Network Series, R-Truth Game Show Cancelled, and Titus O’Neil Visits African American History Museum

– During the most recent edition of Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness (via Wrestlezone.com), Edge and Christian had an update on the future of their WWE Network series. According to Edge and Christian, their original WWE Network series is not likely to return. It’s said to be too expensive to continue for WWE. The second season for the show was entirely laid out, and half of it was already shot. Per Edge and Christian, the future of the show is now under the “to be determined” status.

– As previously reported, R-Truth was also said to be getting a game show for the WWE Network, but that project has also reportedly been cancelled. The pilot of the episode was shot, but it will not move forward as a new WWE Network series.

– WWE also released a video of Titus O’Neil visiting the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. You can check out the video below.