WWE News: SmackDown in MSG Preview Hypes Return of Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods Turns 35
– As noted, Brock Lesnar will be returning at next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. A new preview video is now available for next week’s show, hyping Lesnar’s appearance and the Edge vs. Seth Rollins rematch. That video is available below:
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods turns 35 years old today. WWE and Big E wished him a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below:
Happy birthday, @AustinCreedWins!
𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘦. 𝘠𝘰𝘶'𝘳𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘵. 🍰 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vY44sRQ932
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
The most blessed 35th birthday to my brother, @AustinCreedWins! This man has been such a blessing to so many. His vision and work ethic is so very rare. He’s been there for me too many times to count. Love you and treasure you dearly, A Dub. pic.twitter.com/PgGW019E3z
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 4, 2021