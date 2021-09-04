wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown in MSG Preview Hypes Return of Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods Turns 35

September 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Brock Lesnar

As noted, Brock Lesnar will be returning at next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. A new preview video is now available for next week’s show, hyping Lesnar’s appearance and the Edge vs. Seth Rollins rematch. That video is available below:

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods turns 35 years old today. WWE and Big E wished him a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below:

