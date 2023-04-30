– In a new clip from Stone Cold Takes on America, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recalls the moment when “Austin 3:16” was born, and his career really took off. The new episode airs tonight on A&E. You can check out that preview clip below:

– WWE released new videos showcasing newly drafted Raw Superstars Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh. All three wrestlers were drafted from NXT to the Raw roster during the Supplemental Draft on the SmackDown LowDown yesterday. You can check out the new videos below:







– The Maximum Male Models delivered a message to the fans in Belfast, Ireland: