WWE Releases Post-Match Dialogue Video Between John Cena & The Rock At WrestleMania 29

John Cena and the Rock did battle at WrestleMania 29, and a new video from WWE shows their post-match dialogue. The two faced off for the second year in a row at the 2013 PPV, and WWE posted a video on TikTok of the two conversing after the bout.

In the video, Cena talks about how he asked Rock for a picture when he was 20 and how Rock has always been nice and respectful. Rock counters that he came back for the moment between them that they were sharing and for the fans, Cena and those in the back, and thanked Cena. They then shake hands and embrace.

Cena defeated Rock at WrestleMania 29, tying the score between them after Rock beat Cena at WrestleMania 28.