WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Return For Batista

PWInsider (via PWInsider) reports that WWE is reportedly not interested in bringing Batista back to the company for one final run. Batista has said in past interviews that he hopes for one last run in the company before he retires from pro wrestling for good. It’s currently unknown why WWE doesn’t want Batista back, especially with him making a name for himself in Hollywood.

There had been rumors that Batista would be Ronda Rousey’s partner at Wrestlemania 34, but those plans fell through and Kurt Angle got the spot instead.