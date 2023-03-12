WWE Smackdown Preliminary Rating, Viewership Down From Last Week

The preliminary rating for Friday’s episode WWE Smackdown of was down from the final number for the previous week. Spoiler TV reports that Friday’s episode had a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.149 million viewers. Those numbers are down from the final numbers’s of a 0.59 demo rating and 2.451 million viewers for the week before.

The numbers were even from the previous week’s preliminary rating of a 0.5, while the viewership was down from the preliminary 2.299 million.

The final numbers should be available Monday.