WWE Spoiled Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 Win Before Match Ended

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

WWE spoiled Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35 by putting his new t-shirt, which refers to him as the “New Champ,” up on WWE.com before Kingston’s match with Daniel Bryan had ended. Fans on Twitter quickly noticed and began tweeting photos of the shirt.

Kofi Kingston

