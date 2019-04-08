wrestling / News
WWE Spoiled Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 Win Before Match Ended
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
WWE spoiled Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35 by putting his new t-shirt, which refers to him as the “New Champ,” up on WWE.com before Kingston’s match with Daniel Bryan had ended. Fans on Twitter quickly noticed and began tweeting photos of the shirt.
For more on WrestleMania 35, check out our full review.
Check wwe site kofi shirt already up pic.twitter.com/pIugx9p4EB
— Nesta (@turf28) April 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Shares Photo With Bret Hart, Scott Dawson References Wilder Hitting Hart’s Attacker in Promo
- Charlotte Flair Confirms Relationship With Andrade at HOF Ceremony, Andrade Tweets At Her (Pics, Video)
- Ronda Rousey Reacts To Her Husband Travis Browne Getting Physical With Bret Hart Attacker
- UPDATED: Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Assailant Ranted About Women Main Eventing WrestleMania, Sent Bizarre Tweets To WWE Talent, Was Arrested For Stalking