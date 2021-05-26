WWE Studios Also Endure Heavy Cuts In Spate of Layoffs

In addition to WWE’s layoffs among its multimedia and advanced media divisions today, WWE Studios suffered a hefty amount of cuts. Deadline reports that the studio saw layoffs in their features, TV and digital/social media division on Tuesday, with president Nick Khan delivering the news.

As previously reported WWE had heavy cuts in their Advanced Media Group and TV departments, as well as their international offices. PWInsider reports that a source in WWE desribed the WWE Studios cuts as “a bloodbath” for the division.

WWE Studios has the upcoming animated film Rumble from Paramount Animation, which has been delayed several times and will arrive in January of 2022, as well as a multi-part documentary on Vince McMahon for Netflix.