– During last night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024, The Young Bucks defeated Private Party to retain their AEW World Tag Team Titles. Ahead of last night’s event, it was reported by Fightful Select that there were multiple individuals in AEW pushing for Private Party to win the title match at last night’s show. However, The Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) still managed to retain their titles. They’ve since responded to the rumor.

The Bucks sarcastically reacted to the rumor via social media, using a famous line largely attributed to Hulk Hogan instituting his creative control or not wanting to go along with a certain creative outcome. They wrote, “That doesn’t work for us, brother.”

The Young Bucks won the vacated tag team titles in April in a Ladder Match and have held them for 175 days. You can view their comments below: