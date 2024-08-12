The Young Bucks Reference Their ‘Limited Dates’ In Post About Wednesday’s Dynamite

It was previously reported that the Young Bucks have a limited amount of dates on their AEW contract, which is why they haven’t been showing up on Dynamite. However, they will be on this week’s episode, defending their tag team titles against the Acclaimed. In a post on Twitter, they commented on the match and referenced the reports of their schedule.

They wrote: “Going to continue the greatest tag title run in @AEW history when we successfully defend our titles against The Acclaimed on one of our very limited dates, this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!”