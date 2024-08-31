wrestling / News
Zachary Wentz Wins X-Division Title In Ultimate X At TNA Emergence
Zachary Wentz is the new TNA X-Division Champion, winning the title in an Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence. Wentz won the title on Friday’s show, defeating Riley Osborne, Laredo Kid, Jason Hotch, Hammerstone and champion Mike Bailey to capture the title.
The win marks Wentz’s first run with the title and ends Bailey’s reign at 42 days. Bailey won the title from Mustafa Ali at TNA Slammiversary on July 20th. Wentz is set to battle Wes Lee at NXT No Mercy on Sunday; no word on whether the title will be on the line.
HUGE Dive from @TheJasonHotch as Ultimate X kicks off Emergence!
Watch #TNAEmergence NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/pp7ciOIAnm pic.twitter.com/71aTKzAOWr
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
HUGE Dive from @TheJasonHotch as Ultimate X kicks off Emergence!
Watch #TNAEmergence NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/pp7ciOJ8cU pic.twitter.com/nWTR0fZte5
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
.@ZacharyWentz kicks @SpeedballBailey into the pile!
Watch #TNAEmergence NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/pp7ciOJ8cU pic.twitter.com/hqmTBG1Ggc
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
The POWER of @alexhammerstone!
Watch #TNAEmergence NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/pp7ciOIAnm pic.twitter.com/iCeVfNCSkQ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
