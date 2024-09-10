Zack Sabre Jr. Says New TMDK Member To Be Introduced At Destruction in Kobe

Zack Sabre Jr. is adding a new member to TMDK is at Destruction in Kobe. Sabre revealed in a post-match promo at NJPW Road to Destruction event on September 9th that a new member of the group will be revealed at the September 29th event.

“As much I have the most utmost, ridiculous respect for Tenzan, I’m the G1 winner,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “I’m challenging next for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. I’ve got a big announcement. When I said that Zack Sabre Jr. is reaching the top of New Japan, TMDK, it’s time that TMDK got a [new] member. We’re getting a new boy, and he’s a good boy.”

No word as of yet on who the new member will be.