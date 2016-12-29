PWInsider reports that sources state Anthem Sports & Entertainment will officially become the owners of Impact Wrestling and its parent company/assets on January 1, 2017. There will likely be an official announcement about the news then. It’s also expected that there will be an official meeting with talent next week in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Anthem is currently still in talks with Jeff Jarrett but it’s not believed they’ve reached a deal to bring him back in an official capacity at this time. Global Force Wrestling ran an event last night as part of a private event and Jarrett has been going to Los Angeles to work on GFW broadcast deals. Anthem is also working on re-signing talent who have contracts set to expire in 2017, like The Hardys and Drew Galloway.