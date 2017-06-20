– Sky Sports recently interviewed WWE’s Triple H. You can read some highlights from the interview below. A video for the interview is also available at the above link.

Triple H” on WWE’s relationship with the UK: “We have a special relationship with the UK. We want to be able to do more, they are our most passionate fans. My goal now would be to localize talent, to take the great talent and style here in the UK and expose that in a great way for the rest of the world.”

Triple H on giving women opportunities in WWE: “We’re entertainment but the thing I don’t want to be passed up is that our women are being given that opportunity just like the men and that’s what this is all about. The world is coming to terms that women are as great, sometimes better, athletes than men and they deserve that same platform to show what they can do.”

His thoughts on Brock Lesnar: “Brock Lesnar is a once in a lifetime athlete. It’s like being in the water with a shark, there’s a movement and then he’s on you. It’s incredible how agile, how much of an athlete Brock Lesnar is.”

His thoughts on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: “All sports is entertainment. This is no different and I think there’s an interest there. The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining. One thing Floyd Mayweather is is entertaining, one thing Conor McGregor is is entertaining. I’d invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw because there’s no bigger platform to show the world who’s the bigger man.”