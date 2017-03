– Bully Ray did not return to TNA because he was at odds with the creative plans for him so the company moved on to Alberto el Patron. One source believed Velvet Sky would have been back if Bully returned. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays….

* Nikita Koloff (58)

* Rick Steiner (55)

* Tiger Ali Singh (46)

* Melina (38)