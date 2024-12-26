wrestling / News
AEW News: Ricochet Jokingly Responds To Message About Samantha Irvin, Mina Shirakawa Thanks Fans for Birthday Messages
– It looks like AEW star Ricochet is embracing his recent change in attitude with how he interacts with fans on social media. Initially, Ricochet responded to a message on X that said, Lamar Jackson is a PROBLEM. and the MVP.” Ricochet later responded, “Like me in @aew. 😏”
Another X user chimed in writing to Ricochet, “You took Samantha away from us. So no,” referring to Ricochet’s real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvin. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion later sarcastically responded, “Who else is gonna make my sandwiches for me when I’m hungry?” You can view that exchange below.
Earlier today, he also wrote, “I don’t wanna see anyone switching it up. If you didn’t like me before, you missed your chance! No jumping on the bandwagon now. Cheese Curlers!” Ricochet was in action on last night’s AEW Dynamite. His Continental Classic match with Darby Allin went to a time-limit draw.
Like me in @aew. 😏
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 26, 2024
You took Samantha away from us so no
— Lucrativecris (@Supremecris15) December 26, 2024
Who else is gonna make my sandwiches for me when I'm hungry? https://t.co/WwXlDOWfyz
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 26, 2024
– Mina Shirakawa celebrates her birthday today, turning 37 years old. She thanked the fans for all the birthday messages she received on social media. Shirakawa wrote, “I’ve received so many birthday messages! Every moment feels meaningful because of all of you. Thank you so much for your endless support and love💖 #Mybirthday”
今年も無事にお誕生日を迎えられました♡
私と出会ってくれたみんな、本当に有難う。
挑戦し続けて、まだ見ぬ世界に足跡を沢山残していこうと思います。#EXV メンバーからのサプライズお祝いで号泣😆
I’ve received so many birthday messages! Every moment feels meaningful because of all of… pic.twitter.com/vGarULk6bY
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) December 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Origin Story Of WWE Tribute To The Troops, Wartime Visits With Troops
- Matt Hardy Discusses Criticism Of TNA Bringing Back Tessa Blanchard
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Davey Boy Smith Getting Hurt During WCW Fall Brawl Match
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997