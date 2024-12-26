– It looks like AEW star Ricochet is embracing his recent change in attitude with how he interacts with fans on social media. Initially, Ricochet responded to a message on X that said, Lamar Jackson is a PROBLEM. and the MVP.” Ricochet later responded, “Like me in @aew. 😏”

Another X user chimed in writing to Ricochet, “You took Samantha away from us. So no,” referring to Ricochet’s real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvin. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion later sarcastically responded, “Who else is gonna make my sandwiches for me when I’m hungry?” You can view that exchange below.

Earlier today, he also wrote, “I don’t wanna see anyone switching it up. If you didn’t like me before, you missed your chance! No jumping on the bandwagon now. Cheese Curlers!” Ricochet was in action on last night’s AEW Dynamite. His Continental Classic match with Darby Allin went to a time-limit draw.

– Mina Shirakawa celebrates her birthday today, turning 37 years old. She thanked the fans for all the birthday messages she received on social media. Shirakawa wrote, “I’ve received so many birthday messages! Every moment feels meaningful because of all of you. Thank you so much for your endless support and love💖 #Mybirthday”