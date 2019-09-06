Attendance Update For Pro Wrestling NOAH, NJPW and AJPW’s Recent Shows

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the latest on attendance and ticket sales for recent and upcoming shows from NJPW, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. The site reports that NJPW’s show from September 4th in Korakuen Hall drew a near-sellout of 1,601 fans in attendance, while AJPW’s September 3rd show in the same venue did 1,313 in attendance.

Meanwhile, NOAH’s N-1 tournament didn’t do very well, as the August 29th show had only 835 fans in attendance. NJPW Royal Quest, on the other hand, had a near-sellout with 6,119 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. That show had a lottery for tickets and sold almost 6,000 tickets right away, showing that the UK has a fan base for the company. The fact that there weren’t a lot of extra ticket sales after the IWGP Championship match was announced, however suggests that the hardcore fanbase was the only group who really came out to see the event.