Backstage Notes on Producers for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
September 25, 2022
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings.
There is no word yet if Impact Wrestling has officially signed him to the company. Gail Kim, Lance Storm, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Jacobs, RD Evans, and Deaner were also working behind-the-scenes last night at the tapings as producers.
Delirious also worked the Victory Road event on Friday, losing to Mike Bailey in a match for the X-Division title.
