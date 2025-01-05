– Fightful Select has some backstage notes from this weekend’s events at the Tokyo Dome, including yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19, and today’s co-promoted Wrestle Dynasty event. According to the report, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan did not make the trip to Japan due to yesterday’s edition of AEW Collision. Yesterday’s Collision in Charlotte was a live broadcast.

Additionally, Fightful notes that while multiple AEW talents made it to Japan before the New Year, the majority traveled to Tokyo on January 1 or 2. Also, there a number of other talents NJPW had hoped to use for Wrestle Dynasty, but it seems they were not able to.

– Fightful Select also reports that NJPW has been actively negotiating with a number of talents whose current deals are nearly up. NJPW is reportedly in discussions with bringing new talents as well.

Fightful notes that Kevin Knight’s New Japan contract expired before Wrestle Kingdom 19. Drilla Maloney is reportedlyr receiving outside interest, but it’s unknown where it’s originating from.

– The machine gun David Finlay used in his ring entrance for Wrestle Kingdom 19 was printed. New Japan officials were reportedly very happy with how it came out and had been planning his entrance for the match with Yota Tsuji for months.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that New Japan officials were very happy with the execution of Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty. Omega made his in-ring return at the event, beating Gabe Kidd. Also, New Japan reportedly planned Kenny Omega’s entrance at Wrestle Dynasty for months. This included a series of meetings with Masayoshi Soken and Nobuo Uematsu to put it together.