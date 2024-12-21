– Fightful Select reported some backstage details from this week’s edition of WWE NXT. This week’s episode of NXT reportedly had the internal title of “Photo Finish,” in reference to the main event title match featuring Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe.

– Fightful notes that the NXT sources they spoke about the show were happy with how the controversial finish was executed in the main event featuring Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe.

– Additionally, CM Punk was reportedly in attendance and keeping a “close eye” on rehearsals for this week’s NXT TV taping.