Backstages Notes for AEW Double or Nothing, MJF’s Attendance

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes for AEW ahead of this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. According to the report, MJF will be in Glendale, Arizona this weekend for the event, while he’s not scheduled to compete on the card. During last night’s Dynamite, MJF signed a contract, joining The Hurt Syndicate. The Hurt Syndicate are scheduled to be in action at this weekend’s event, defending their tag team titles against The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara).

– An earlier report by Fightful Select noted that AEW did not expect Darby Allin to make it back in time for Darby Allin after he summited Mount Everest. The latest update from Fightful said it “wasn’t an impossibility” for Darby to appear at the show.

– Jamie Hayter faces Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at this Sunday’s event. Fightful reports that there was serious concern that Hayter would not be able to return to the ring during her recent injury. While fans have been curious if this aspect has been played for the angle for the match at Double or Nothing, Fightful reports that doubt was expressed. Hayter was kept out of action for over a year due to a back injury.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 2025 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.