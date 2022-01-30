wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains Raw Women’s Title at WWE Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
– Tonight was not Doudrop’s night. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated the challenger in their title match at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event. You can view some clips and images from the title match below.
The match also experienced some difficulties at The Dome at America’s Center. During the match, the WrestleMania 38 sign caught fire and had to be lowered to deal with the hazard. Fans in the seating area below the sign also had to be evacuated.
