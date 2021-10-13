wrestling / News
The Former Killian Dain Set For ICW, OTT & RevPro Shows
Big Damo, the former Killian Dain, has a busy October and November planned with shows for ICW, OTT Wrestling, and RevPro. Damo was released from WWE back in June, and he has been announced for several bookings in the past week.
Damo will appear for OTT Wrestling at their October 30th and 31st shows, then move onto face Yota Tsuji at RevPro’s November 6th show. He is also set for ICW Fear & Loathing on November 21st against Any Wild.
You can see the announcements below, with Damo noting that ICW was the first company to call him after he was released:
I AM BACK BAYYYYYBEEEEE
Belfast and Dublin with @OTT_wrestling 30th and 31st of October! https://t.co/kZnE2nWmfC
— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) October 7, 2021
Returning to @RevProUK November 6th!!!! https://t.co/wZExIscIyK
— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) October 12, 2021
.@InsaneChampWres is my home…and here's a little info, they were the first to call me after June 25th
I'm back to plant my flag. I'm back to reclaim the ICW World Title and prove myself as the best Heavyweight on planet earth
Hoss Fight vs @AndyTheWildman #FearAndLoathing https://t.co/bOu67cZLTL
— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) October 10, 2021
.@DamoMackle is coming home at #FearandLoathing! https://t.co/TSNaiFL8NX pic.twitter.com/2qK4IU7ZRG
— ICW (@InsaneChampWres) October 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business
- John Cena Recalls Embracing Rapper Gimmick After ‘Most Stale, Un-Entertaining’ WWE Character
- Renee Paquette on Watching Husband Jon Moxley Compete in Bloody Brawls, the Parts That Really Stress Her Out
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family