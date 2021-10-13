The Former Killian Dain Set For ICW, OTT & RevPro Shows

Big Damo, the former Killian Dain, has a busy October and November planned with shows for ICW, OTT Wrestling, and RevPro. Damo was released from WWE back in June, and he has been announced for several bookings in the past week.

Damo will appear for OTT Wrestling at their October 30th and 31st shows, then move onto face Yota Tsuji at RevPro’s November 6th show. He is also set for ICW Fear & Loathing on November 21st against Any Wild.

You can see the announcements below, with Damo noting that ICW was the first company to call him after he was released:

I AM BACK BAYYYYYBEEEEE Belfast and Dublin with @OTT_wrestling 30th and 31st of October! https://t.co/kZnE2nWmfC — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) October 7, 2021