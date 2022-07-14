Big E. Gives Update On Current Health Status, Is ‘At Peace’ If He Can’t Wrestle Again

Big E. says that he’s feeling good and doing well, and noted that if he cannot return to the ring he is “at peace” with that. The WWE star, who is out of action with a broken neck suffered on the March 11th episode of Smackdown, recently spoke with TMZ Sports for a new interview and talked about his current status, his possible return to the ring and what happens if he can’t do so. You can check out some highlights below:

On his current status: “I’m doing really well… so for those who don’t know, I broke my neck. But I broke it at C-1, which is a big deal, and at C-6. C-6, they’re not as worried about, it’s looking good. But the issue is right now, so my C-1 is not ossifying, which means it’s not turning into bone. But I can live my life pretty normally. But it’s not in a position where I should be ramming my head against other things, and immovable objects right now. So wrestling doesn’t make sense right now. So I have to wait for that to ossify, to form bone and to heal. But man, I feel great. I don’t have any nerve issues, don’t have any weakness, don’t have any atrophy. And I got real lucky cause it could’ve been a lot worse.”

On if he’ll be able to return to the ring: “Yeah, so it seems like it’s gonna be one of those wait and see things. It’s one of those things where initially when I talked to Dr. Maroon, whose been great, really great in Pittsburgh. And he suggested, ‘Hey, let’s look at this thing in a year.’ And that’s after looking at my last scans. So I really can’t say. I don’t know whether I’ll be back in March and 100% or if they’ll look at it and say, ‘Hey, maybe you should be doing something else with your life.’

“So for me right now, March of next year is very far off so I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying or stressing about that. I’m just kind of living my life. And that’s another thing too, man, I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Pougkeepsie and Kalamazoo and the most random towns. But now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends. And I’m enjoying just being human.”

On if he’d be content if he can’t step in the ring again: “Yeah, I think so. Because I just — honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I’m so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That’s just how I’m programmed. Because if I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I’m at in life and life not being what I wanted it to be, that doesn’t serve me. Again, it’s like that old premise of drinking poison and and expecting your enemy to die. It doesn’t make sense. So worrying about it, stressing about it only hurts me. It’s not useful. I think I’ll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again, I’ll be at peace with that; if I can’t wrestle again, so be it. My limbs work … it could have been very different for me, and there’s a lot of life to live regardless.”

