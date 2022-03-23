Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name

PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark his ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark is for:

-G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Downloadable computer programs for video and computer games; Downloadable image files containing photos, artwork, or trading cards authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork relating to professional wrestling or professional wrestlers authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to professional wrestling or professional wrestlers authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multiplayer video game software

-G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Hand-held consoles for playing video games; Home video game machines