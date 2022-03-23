wrestling / News
Billy Gunn Files To Trademark His Ring Name
PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn recently filed to trademark his ring name for action figures and video games. The trademark is for:
-G & S: Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Downloadable computer programs for video and computer games; Downloadable image files containing photos, artwork, or trading cards authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork relating to professional wrestling or professional wrestlers authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to professional wrestling or professional wrestlers authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multiplayer video game software
-G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Hand-held consoles for playing video games; Home video game machines
