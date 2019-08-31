British Heavyweight Championship Changes Hands at NJPW Royal Quest (Pics, Video)

– The RevPro British Heavyweight Championship found a new home at Saturday’s NJPW Royal Quest. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to claim the championship at today’s show. You can see some pics and videos below from the match.

Tanahashi’s win gives him his first reign with the championship and ends Sabre’s third run at 239 days. He won the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 from Tomohiro Ishii.