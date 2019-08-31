wrestling / News
British Heavyweight Championship Changes Hands at NJPW Royal Quest (Pics, Video)
– The RevPro British Heavyweight Championship found a new home at Saturday’s NJPW Royal Quest. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to claim the championship at today’s show. You can see some pics and videos below from the match.
Tanahashi’s win gives him his first reign with the championship and ends Sabre’s third run at 239 days. He won the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 from Tomohiro Ishii.
Dragon Suplex from @tanahashi1_100!! #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/eB6tYLvSIC
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
.@tanahashi1_100 connects with the Slingblade. #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/sihgUeKklk
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
PK by @zacksabrejr #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/f3vR756Ar5
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
.@zacksabrejr twists the neck of Tanahashi. #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/SK7cntu1uO
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
TANAHASHI IS THE NEW BRITISH CHAMPION. I'M IN HEAVEN ❤️❤️ #NJPWROYALQUEST pic.twitter.com/YiEnKgabBS
— Mort 【モート】 (@brothermort) August 31, 2019
