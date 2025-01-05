wrestling / News

Bronson Reed Comments On Fans Wanting Him To Tsunami Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan

January 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bronson Reed WWE Raw 8-12-24, R-Truth Image Credit: WWE

Fans want to see Bronson Reed hit Tsunamis on Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan, as he noted on social media. Reed posted to Twitter last week after Flair said that he had one more match in him, writing:

“People keep saying they want me to TSUNAMI him … yall really wanna watch someone die?”

Then on Saturday, Reed responded to a report that WWE had been in talks with Hogan about upcoming appearances to write:

“It seems like Flair wasn’t the only one you guys wanted me to TSUNAMI!!!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bronson Reed, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading