Bronson Reed Comments On Fans Wanting Him To Tsunami Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan

Fans want to see Bronson Reed hit Tsunamis on Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan, as he noted on social media. Reed posted to Twitter last week after Flair said that he had one more match in him, writing:

“People keep saying they want me to TSUNAMI him … yall really wanna watch someone die?”

Then on Saturday, Reed responded to a report that WWE had been in talks with Hogan about upcoming appearances to write:

“It seems like Flair wasn’t the only one you guys wanted me to TSUNAMI!!!”

People keep saying they want me to TSUNAMI him … yall really wanna watch someone die? https://t.co/tTpQzIj15P — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 2, 2025