wrestling / News
Various News: Brooke Adams Expecting Second Child, Young Boy Asks to Pin Big Show at Niagra Falls Comic Con
June 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling alumna Brooke Adams has announced that she is expecting her second child. Tessmacher announced the news with a video posted to Vimeo, as you can see below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to Tessmacher and her family.
– Here is video courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Austin Kellerman of an exchange betweeb a young boy and Big Show during Show’s Q&A panel at Niagra Falls Comic Con. The boy asks to wrestle Big Show, arguing that DDP has faced him and lost, but Show refused to do so:
Awkward exchange between Big Show and 7-year-old boy at comic con event.
Don’t have the context, but the poor kid looks heartbroken at the end.
— Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) June 3, 2018