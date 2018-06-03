Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Brooke Adams Expecting Second Child, Young Boy Asks to Pin Big Show at Niagra Falls Comic Con

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brooke Adams

– Impact Wrestling alumna Brooke Adams has announced that she is expecting her second child. Tessmacher announced the news with a video posted to Vimeo, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Tessmacher and her family.

– Here is video courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Austin Kellerman of an exchange betweeb a young boy and Big Show during Show’s Q&A panel at Niagra Falls Comic Con. The boy asks to wrestle Big Show, arguing that DDP has faced him and lost, but Show refused to do so:

article topics :

Big Show, Brooke Adams, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading