Various News: Brooke Adams Expecting Second Child, Young Boy Asks to Pin Big Show at Niagra Falls Comic Con

– Impact Wrestling alumna Brooke Adams has announced that she is expecting her second child. Tessmacher announced the news with a video posted to Vimeo, as you can see below.

– Here is video courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Austin Kellerman of an exchange betweeb a young boy and Big Show during Show’s Q&A panel at Niagra Falls Comic Con. The boy asks to wrestle Big Show, arguing that DDP has faced him and lost, but Show refused to do so: