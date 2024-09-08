wrestling / News

Blackpool Combat Club Turns On Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out After World Title Defense

September 7, 2024 | Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley Bryan Danielson AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get to it. Bryan Danielson is still your World Champion after AEW All Out, but he is no longer a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Danielson managed to overcome interference from the Elite to defeat Jack Perry and retain his title.

After the match, Killswitch attacked him, seemingly setting the stage for Christian Cage to cash in his title match. However, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta all came out to keep that from happening. It seemed the BCC was together again, before Castagnoli attacked Danielson. Moxley joined in, suffocating Danielson with a plastic bag. Yuta was the only one who didn’t take part, but was held back from helping Danielson by PAC. The BCC then left the ring after the match.

Danielson is still the World champion and has been so for two weeks after winning at All In.

On social media, AEW has refused to share the footage. They wrote: “Due to the graphic nature of the attack on Bryan Danielson, we will not be sharing the footage. AEW does not condone such actions.

https://x.com/AEW/status/1832618788849680461

