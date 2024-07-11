wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Wins Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament On AEW Dynamite

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson is the 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, picking up the win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated Hangman Page on Wednesday’s show in the finals of the tournament.

As a result, Danielson will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In. You can see highlights below:

