Bryan Danielson Wins Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is the 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, picking up the win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated Hangman Page on Wednesday’s show in the finals of the tournament.

As a result, Danielson will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In. You can see highlights below:

Jeff Jarrett is ready to uphold the honor and integrity of the tournament as the Special Enforcer and NOW as the referee! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealJeffJarrett | @BryanDanielson | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/SK4yOIle3e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024