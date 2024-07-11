wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Wins Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson is the 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, picking up the win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated Hangman Page on Wednesday’s show in the finals of the tournament.
As a result, Danielson will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In. You can see highlights below:
Danielson ROCKETS to the outside!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/Qn1PHRr13p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024
Jeff Jarrett is ready to uphold the honor and integrity of the tournament as the Special Enforcer and NOW as the referee!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealJeffJarrett | @BryanDanielson | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/SK4yOIle3e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024
BRYAN DANIELSON HAS DONE IT!
HE IS GOING TO WEMBLEY!!!!!!!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/YZSNdq0RCa
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 11, 2024
