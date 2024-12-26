– During a recent WWE Retrospective, WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) looked back at their greatest career moments. During the retrospective, Bubba Ray noted how he and D-Von made putting people through tables in wrestling cool, inspiring the chant, “We want tables!”

Bubba Ray Dudley said on the subject (via Fightful), “Me and D-Von did not invent putting people through tables, but me and D-Von made it cool. People don’t chant, ‘We want ladders.’ People don’t chant, ‘We want chairs.’ People chant, ‘We want tables,’ and you’re looking at the guys who are responsible for that.”