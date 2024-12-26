wrestling / News

Bubba Ray Dudley Explains How The Dudley Boyz Inspired the ‘We Want Tables’ Chant

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bubba Ray Dudley Powerbomb Table, Dudley Boyz Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent WWE Retrospective, WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) looked back at their greatest career moments. During the retrospective, Bubba Ray noted how he and D-Von made putting people through tables in wrestling cool, inspiring the chant, “We want tables!”

Bubba Ray Dudley said on the subject (via Fightful), “Me and D-Von did not invent putting people through tables, but me and D-Von made it cool. People don’t chant, ‘We want ladders.’ People don’t chant, ‘We want chairs.’ People chant, ‘We want tables,’ and you’re looking at the guys who are responsible for that.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Dudley Boyz, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading