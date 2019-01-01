Chris Jericho’s Graphic Designer Shares Countdown Clock

– Chris Jericho’s graphic designer has sparked speculation among wrestling fans after sharing a countdown clock on social media. You can see the clip below, which from the time it was posted would count down to February 1st.

There’s no word on what this might mean (if anything), or if it’s even related to Jericho in a wrestling capacity. The current speculation among many, given the announcement earlier on Tuesday, is that it could be released to All Elite Wrestling’s launch. Jericho attended an NFL game on Sunday and thanked AEW’s new president Tony Khan for the box seats.