CM Punk Wants to Hold AEW Trios Titles With FTR
– As previously reported, newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk celebrated with ROH and AAA tag team champions FTR after the show went off the air. A Twitter user commented that Punk and FTR could serve as a new tag team for AEW’s anticipated trios division, which Punk commented on via Twitter.
CM Punk commented on the idea, “Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs.” You can view that exchange below.
AEW President & CEO Tony Khan did recently confirm that AEW Trios Tag Team Championship belts have been made. However, he and AEW have not yet announced when a tournament will take place or when the champions will be crowned.
Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs. https://t.co/6K3NKg55Wh
— player/coach (@CMPunk) May 31, 2022
