Cody Rhodes Tops 34th Annual PWI 500 for the First Time

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes topped the 34th Annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 list for the first time this year. PWI released their rankings for this year’s list, with Cody topping the 2024 list at No. 1. Seth Rollins topped the list last year. Here’s how the top 10 rounded out:

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Will Ospreay

4. Seth Rollins

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Damian Priest

7. MJF

8. Jon Moxley

9. Gunther

10. Mistico

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s criteria for this year’s list featured an evaluation period of August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024. It’s based on a wrestler’s kayfabe win-loss records, championships, and tournaments won, influence and prestige within the promotion or industry, technical ability, competition, and activity. Also, the list prioritizes success in singles competition and in heavyweight singles accolades.

During the evaluation period, Cody Rhodes went on to become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion with Jey Uso. He won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match, winning it in back-to-back years. He also unseated Roman Reigns, beating him to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. He ended Reigns’ epic title reign which lasted for 1,316 days.

The digital edition of the 34th Annual PWI 500 list is available now.