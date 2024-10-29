– The Costco Guys, AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, where Costco Guy AJ promoted his upcoming match at AEW Full Gear against QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear. You can view clips of The Costco Guys on The Tonight Show below.

Costco Guy AJ said on Full Gear, “-I am returning to wrestling. I’m coming back to bring the boom! So, Jimmy, I am very grateful. I will be wrestling for All Elite Wrestling. Yep. It’s gonna be November 23rd. It’s going to be at the Prudential Center right down the road, in New Jersey. I will be taking on Q.T. Marshall. And Big Justice is gonna be in my corner. And, Big Justice, we’re gonna bring the boom!”

AEW Full Gear is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.