Csonka’s Impact Bound for Glory 2018 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Bound for Glory 2018 event. This is the latest PPV from Impact Wrestling, and will feature Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact and much more. Impact's last PPV was the great Slammiversary event, which had some buzz going in and delivered big time. But I do have to admit that the company failed to follow up on that buzz, the TV has been solid, but it almost feels like a placeholder until something happens. The show's viewership has been sliding, and I don't see the same buzz Slammiversary had for this show. Hopefully, the company gets it together, delivers another great PPV, and can take that momentum and run. Today, I will give my predictions, and break down the show match by match.

Matt Sydal & Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack : After losing his X-Division title to Cage at Slammiversary and then losing his rematch, Matt Sydal has been in crisis. His win/loss record has suffered, and he’s been looking for a real vision. This led to him having a vision through his third eye, and offering to show Rich Swann the light. But Swann wasn’t buying what the former champion was selling, and wanted to fight rather than talk. After weeks of teases, and even an attempt to work together, the two finally had a singles match on the October 4th. Swann looked to have things in hand, but Ethan Page (with no mention of him being Chandler Park) arrived, attacked Swann, and that allowed Sydal to pick up the win. Following that, Matt Sydal & Ethan Page challenged Rich Swann to find a partner for a tag match at Bound for Glory. Now this is the spot where I had about 200 words of speculation and breakdown on potential mystery opponents. But it was announced on the go home show that Willie Mack would team with Swann, and don’t worry, I won’t claim I called it, I never even considered Willie but I’m glad that he’s getting the call because he kicks ass and I’d love to see him become a regular. With the Mack involved, my anticipation for this match went up tremendously and I am now really looking forward to it. With Matt Sydal & Ethan Page being the newly established team, I think that they take the win here, but the possibility of the Mack joining the mix going forward has me hyped. This should be at the very least good. WINNERS: Matt Sydal & Ethan Page

Allie vs. Su Yung : Back at April’s Redemption PPV, Allie defeated Yung to retain the Knockouts title. This led to some wacky and tremendously fun stuff from Allie, Rosemary, and Su Yung. Rosemary didn’t want her little bunny going to the dark side and essentially sacrificed herself so that Allie could go on. Life’s a show, and we all play a part. And when the music starts, we open up our hearts. It’s all right, if some things come out wrong. Allie snapped, and the demon bunny was looking for revenge and going to the dark side evoking the look and viciousness of Rosemary.

But it was all for nothing as Yung took the championship at Under Pressure in a casket match. Allie was sidetracked with Tessa Blanchard for a bit as Yung took out Madison Rayne and buried her as well. Allie’s attention came back to Yung, she got in the title mix again but failed to win as Tessa took the throne. Allie wants the title back, but was obsessed with stopping Yung from putting anyone in a coffin ever again. But Yung struck again, this time burying new ally Kiera Hogan. And then on the October 11th edition of Impact, the story continued to evolve as the Sinister Fucking Minister Jim Mitchell was brought into the mix and it was revealed that Allie sold her soul to get back from her coffin burial, But now she needs help to get back to the undead realm to save Kiera, and has asked for the assistance of the sinister minister. He made Allie a deal, noting that she’ll owe him, and said he’d be at Bound for Glory to help her get back. It’s completely fucking ludicrous and I love it. Allie should win here, but the big story will be how she changes, and what the sinister minister wants in return for his help. I will mark out for a potential Rosemary cameo during this whole thing, she may not be ready to fully return, but something like an appearance or misting of Yung could easily be done. WINNER: Allie

Eli Drake’s Open Challenge : PLEASE DON’T BE BIG CASS. Eli Drake is stuck in a weird place, he wasn’t signed heading into Slammiversary and then came back, signed, and did some bullshit with Grado & Joe Hendry and the Cult of Lee. This then transitioned to the series of Eli Drake open challenge matches, which kept him on TV and talking while winning quick matches, but it’s been a complete placeholder gimmick and he needs something to sink his teeth into post BFG. For this show, he’s doing a special open challenge, only open to New Yorkers. I know that lot have speculated that it’s an old TNA name, like Low Ki or Bully Ray. I suppose that’s possible, but with Bully being Bully and Low Ki being MLW champion, I think those matches would lead to screwy finishes and Drake should be winning here. But I’m still leading to an old TNA name, another from the area and one that would be fun, get a good reaction, and have no issue outing over Drake. I’m going with Amazing Red to make a one night return and ride the gravy train. I know a lot of people are hoping for Jericho here, but with all due respect to Eli Drake, I’m not sure the company thinks that highly of him or if Drake is enough to entice Jericho to come in. WINNER: Eli Drake

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose : Slammiversary 2018 was supposed to be the night. This was the night that Austin Aries’ grand return and championship run was going to close out, and the night that Moose finally silenced and defeated the belt collector. The company had high hopes for Moose since signing him, but for as much as he talked about being “Mr. Impact,” they never pulled the trigger on him and I was never really sold. But Slammiversary was his chance to change minds, to win the title, and to be officially anointed as the company’s next big thing. But best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. No matter how carefully a project is planned, something may still go wrong with it. Now don’t mistake me here, the main event was a great match, and Moose stepped up his game but something changed, and the company decided to ride out Aries as champion a bit longer. More than pans changed. On that same show, Eddie defeated Tommy Dreamer and was basically given Dreamer’s torch (in the form of a kendo stick). Eddie’s still unsettled and crazy, having marital issues, but had a bit more focus to him. He wanted to get back to the world title, and got his chance against Austin Aries. But just as it looked like something good may happen for Eddie, things got complicated as Killer Kross aligned with Aries, allowing Aries to retain the championship. Eddie, being insane and wanting revenge, would keep coming at the new duo, which led to the grand return of Moose, who had been out since Slammiversary due to concussion issues. Edie was crazy but had anally back and they would look to go to war. But as a wise man once said, “It’s a traaaaaaaaaaap.” Moose was back, but turned on Eddie and joined with Kross and his former foe, later explaining that Eddie was not only crazy, but also a shitty friend that never checked on him while he was hurt. And that brings us to crazy Eddie vs. the newly minted heel, Moose Money. I felt Moose’s turn came off flat, and I haven’t been overly impressed with it since as Moose is dressing like a costume store Rock and really hasn’t done much but be a flunky to Aries. For the most part, Eddie is the one with momentum and more major wins than the returning Moose. I have the feeling that this one’s just getting started, and following Moose’s Slammiversary failure, needs the win here to get momentum for something bigger. WINNER: Moose

Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie : On the September 27th edition of Impact Wrestling, Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache, clean, in a quick match. Tessa proclaimed her greatness, and stated that she had defeated everyone in the division, leading to the return of Taya Valkyrie via video. Valkyrie has been MIA from Impact TV since losing to Madison Rayne in the build to Slammiversary. So, of course, she talked shit and challenged Tessa for a championship match at Bound for Glory. Having Taya challenge in Mexico makes sense due to her history there, and I loved them setting up another PPV match, but like Johnny Impact’s challenge it came off cold. But this one doesn’t make all that much sense as Taya hasn’t been around for a long while and didn’t do anything to deserve the shot. On paper, this is a complete mismatch. Tessa has been putting in consistently good performances and comes off as a complete star, while Taya’s Impact run has largely been disappointing, bringing none of the great works he brought to Lucha Underground in season’s past. Booking wise, this is a rare miss for the new regime. Taya is simply challenger of the month to give Tessa a PPV win and until they move onto something more interesting. WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

OVE RULES MATCH: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake, & Dave Crist) vs. Pentagon, Fenix, & Cage : Following his loss at Slammiversary 2018, which also included his hair, Sami Callihan is even more obsessed with destruction than ever before. He got some revenge on Pentagon with a win in a Mexican death match, but he and the Crist brothers turned their attention to Fenix as well as X-Division champion Cage. Now the only real negative to this match is that with Cage included, we don’t get an X-Division title defense on the PPV. But the prospect of Cage tossing little Jake Crist around like a child in this wild anything goes style match makes me smile. On top of that, the Lucha Bros are awesome, always deliver, and work extremely well with oVe. With the advantage of no real rules and all of the smoke and mirrors that come with that, this certainly has banger potential. With this being oVe rules and the fact that oVe is lacking in major wins, they should win here and that could possibly lead to Sami vs. Cage, which is fresh and interesting. WINNERS: oVe

CONCRETE JUNGLE DEATH MATCH: LAX (Santana, Ortiz, & Konnan) vs. The OGz (Homicide, Hernandez, & King) : For this match, there will be no mats and they will fight on bare boards and there will be no turnbuckle pads so the steel will be exposed. At Impact Redemption 2018, Konnan was attacked/kidnapped and did not appear at the show. With LAX rocked by his absence, Eli Drake & Scott Steiner defeated LAX to win the tag team titles, which led to an LAX losing streak. Santana & Ortiz were putting on good performances, but with the distractions of Konnan being gone and “the business” suffering, the losses piled up. And then the mysterious King (Eddie Kingston) arrived to take over the business, assuring the duo that Konnan (and the missing Homicide) were fine. LAX got back on the winning side of things, and Diamante then returned but was unsure of what to make of King. But under King’s leadership, Santana & Ortiz won the titles back and then, Konnan returned. Konnan was not buying what King was selling; teasing that he knew that King was behind his abduction… and then the truth came out. On the July 5th Impact Wrestling, Konnan stated that he had proof that King took out the hit on him. King, of course, denied these allegations at first, claiming that he made LAX right again, and then snapped on Konnan, revealing that he did take the hit out on him and that he represented the new LAX, and that Konnan was old, done, and had to go. And then in homage to the old “Original Midnight Express” vs. Midnight Express feud that featured Heyman & Cornette leading their groups into battle, LAX OGs Homicide & Hernandez returned and sided with King. Many seemed confused by this, but it made sense, as King likely sold them on the fact that Konnan sold them out for the “new LAX,” and that he was going to take over and lead them back into a prime position as the real LAX. On the other side, Konnan never led Santana & Ortiz wrong, and they only fell on hard times when King took out Konnan and originally caused the issues. At Slammiversary 2018, LAX defeated The OGz in a 5150 street fight, retaining the tag titles, but the war was far from over. The OGz stole and tagged the championships, leading to a street fight where LAX won, and even teased the death of King. Santana & Ortiz celebrated their illegal street fight victory with a family-friendly block party. It was during this glorious celebration that we learned that King was alive and well, and driving to the block party with the OGz. There was no fight this time, but King mowed down little Ritchie with his car and sped off.

Ritchie survived, and as far as we know, is still recovering. The factions continued to wage war until Konnan & King were called into a meeting with the bosses. King had broken the “G Code,” bringing family & kids into the war, leading the bosses ordering a cease-fire between the factions since it was hurting business, and ordering a final battle here at Bound for Glory, with Konnan & King ordered to take part. I have really enjoyed the LAX angle so far, as in many ways it’s felt like a grindhouse style movie, presented in small parts, oftentimes in an overly dramatic way, but it’s been entertaining. Hernandez & Homicide delivered in their Slammiversary match, Santana & Ortiz continue to be great, and Konnan & King have delivered some great, fiery promos. But while I have enjoyed it, I feel it’s time to call an end to it as it has stalled the tag division, and the tag titles are frozen and not on the line here. The Slammiversary 2018 match was great, my favorite match on the show, and with this being a CONCRETE JUNGLE DEATH MATCH, they will have the advantage of no real rules and all of the smoke and mirrors that come with that. King will fit in well to this environment, but the real wild card/possible hindrance here is Konnan. While he’s more mobile than in the past, Konnan is far from what I’d call “in ring shape.” The brawling and the stipulation, and possibly even taking him out early for a large portion of the match can cover some of this, but his inclusion worries me. They will also have to be creative to make sure that this isn’t too similar to the oVe vs. Pentagon, Fenix, & Cage match. This one will likely be wild, but I think that LAX should win so that we can move on. WINNERS: LAX

Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact : Johnny Impact made his debut with Impact Wrestling in August of 2017, and was immediately a player in the world title picture. But while many expected him to win the championship in quick fashion, Impact came up short at last year’s Bound for Glory, then in January on Impact, and again at Crossroads to Aries. After taking time off to film Survivor, Impact returned at Slammiversary, defeating Fenix, Taiji Ishimori and Petey Williams in a great four-way match. In early September, Impact announced that he would face Austin Aries at Bound for Glory for the Impact World Championship. Aries returned in early 2018, immediately winning the Impact World Championship and provided stability to the title scene in the post Patron Era, and ending Eli Drake’s run. While he lost it for a short time to Pentagon he’s been reigning for around 180 days on his second run, and has now enlisted the help of Moose & Killer Kross to protect himself and his championship. On one hand, it doesn’t feel like it’s time for him to drop the title, as he just started his new faction and it feels like there’s more story to tell. But on the other hand, it feels like if Impact loses again that you’re making him into a Lex Luger style figure, always coming close, but ultimately failing. I think that they pull the title change here to give Impact his big moment, which should lead to defenses for Impact against Aries, Kross, and Moose in the following weeks. Of course, I thought Aries was losing to Moose at Slammiversary, so they could easily throw another curveball here and have Aries retain. WINNER: Johnny Impact

