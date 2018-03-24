Csonka’s Throwback: TNA Impact Review 6.25.04  

Csonka’s TNA Impact Review 6.25.04

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Amazing Red, Chris Sabin, & Primetime defeated Kazarian, Nosawa, & Kazushi Miyamoto @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– Monty Brown defeated Pat Kenney @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Petey Williams & Bobby Roode defeated Champions AMW @ 9:27 via pin [**¾]

– D’Lo Brown & AJ Styles defeated Abyss & Dallas @ 6:37 via pin [**¾]

– I’ve decided to take a look at some of the old Impacts on Fox Sports Net, because I am curious to see how they hold up.

– At the second anniversary show, Ron killings defeated Jeff Jarrett with the use of the guitar shot to seemingly win the NWA Title, but the finish was disputed and is supposed to be resolved tonight by TNA Director of Authority Vince Russo.

– Jeff Hardy also showed up at that PPV, facing AJ Styles.

Amazing Red, Chris Sabin, & Elix Skipper vs. Kazarian, Nosawa, & Kazushi Miyamoto : Kaz & Red kick things off, working a fun and fast paced opening stretch. Red hits a head scissors, but Kaz quickly cuts him off. Nosawa tags in, but Red cuts him off and tags Sabin in. Sabin lays in some kicks and then the dropkick. Nosawa hits a superkick and tags in Miyamoto, Skipper tags in and he lays in a spin kick, and then a belly to belly for 2. Skipper grounds the action for a bit and then tags in Red and they hit a doomsday powerbomb, which gets a near fall. Red springboards in, but slips and falls onto his face. That allows Miyamoto to hit a suplex and take over. He tags Nosawa in and they work double teams. They take Red up top and hit a stacked superplex for 2. Nosawa hits a Michinoku driver, but pulls Red up. Kaz in and Red hits a RANA and Sabin tags in. The DDT follows for 2. Sabin runs wild, Skipper hits a ropewalk RANA on Nosawa and Sabin hits a tope onto Miyamoto. Red & Skipper double team Nosawa, Red moonsaults to the floor and Skipper finishes Nosawa with the play of the day. Amazing Red, Chris Sabin, & Primetime defeated Kazarian, Nosawa, & Kazushi Miyamoto @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid opening match, which while fun at times, was also a but sloppy as well.

Monty Brown vs. Pat Kenney : They lock up, and Brown hits a shoulder tackle. Kenney follows with arm drags, and follows with a plancha to the floor. Back in and Brown cuts him off and lays the boots to him. Brown lays in strikes and then hits a dropkick. Brown now grounds the action; Kenney fires back and lays in rights. Brown cuts him off again, but Kenney lays in rights. Off the ropes, and Kenney hits a superkick for 2. Brown hits a pair of neck breakers and finishes him with the pounce. Monty Brown defeated Pat Kenney @ 4:00 via pin [**] POUNCE… period. This went too long and Kenney got too much in, but he couldn’t overcome Brown in the end. It was ok.

Tag Team Champions AMW vs. Petey Williams & Bobby Roode : AMW is without their ring gear as The Naturals stole it; they face off Wednesday with AMW’s gear on the line. Petey & Storm start us off. Storm attacks right away, hitting clotheslines and tagging in Harris. Harris huts a hip toss, but Roode cuts him off. Harris battles back with a delayed suplex, covering for 2. AMW now work double teams on Petey, dumping Roode and running wild. They clear the ring. Post break, Team Canada fights back, taking control and grounding Storm. They work him over for a bit, but Storm gets the tag to Harris. He runs wild, looking to put Petey away, but the Naturals arrive, throwing powder in Harris’ eyes. The chair shot follows, and Petey picks up the win. Petey Williams & Bobby Roode defeated Champions AMW @ 9:27 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, as AMW & Team Canada always worked well together, but in my opinion, the Roode & Young pairing played better against AMW. While I am not always a fan of interference finishes, this played well to continue AMW’s feud with the Naturals, and to also keep Team, Canada in the mix.

– Jeff Jarrett arrives and claims to still be the NWA Champion and King of The Mountain. Killings defeated him on Wednesday, but Jarrett says it should have been a DQ and wants Vince Russo to fix this mess. He got Larry Zbyszko instead, who told Jeff Jarrett that he would find out Vince Russo’s decision next Wednesday (which was a bait and switch as they had promised a resolution on this show.) Jarrett laid out Zbyszko with a guitar shot, and the 3LK (Killings, Konnan, & James) made the save until Jarrett’s Mercenaries (Hotstuff Hernandez & Chad Collyer) arrived and attacked 3LK.

– We see the infamous footage of Jarrett waffling Hogan with a guitar in Japan, busting him open, and setting up a match that would never happen.

– Jonny Fairplay and Dennis Rodman will be appearing on next week’s show.

D’Lo Brown & AJ Styles vs. Abyss & Dallas : D’Lo has a fun early run with TNA, working with and against Styles as he was extremely motivated coming off of his WWE release. They brawl on the floor right away. Abyss & D’Lo now work into the ring, as Styles brawls with Dallas. D’Lo & Styles take control, double teaming Abyss, covering for 2. Abyss & Dallas cut off D’Lo, but Styles flies in to make the save. D’Lo then flies in with a double clothesline. They double team Abyss, hitting corner attacks. Goldilocks distracts D’Lo, allowing Abyss & Dallas to attack. They work quick tags, isolating D’Lo. Dallas in now, D’Lo slowly fires back, but Dallas hits a slam and misses a knee drop, and D’Lo hits a shining wizard. Styles gets the tag, as does Abyss. Styles runs wild, hitting a head scissors and strikes. The spin kick follows, and Styles now takes out Dallas. Styles follows with the springboard forearm on Abyss, but as Dallas comes in, D’Lo cuts him off and he and Styles hit a sky high neck breaker combo for a good near fall. Styles goes for the Fosbury flop, but Abyss catches him and posts him. D’Lo wipes Abyss out with a suicide dive. Dallas looks to finish Styles, but he counters a powerbomb into a RANA and cradles Dallas for the win. D’Lo Brown & AJ Styles defeated Abyss & Dallas @ 6:37 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and fun main event, and did a good job with the post match angle to set up the Wednesday PPV.

– Post match, Monty Brown attacks (setting up their PPV match on Wednesday), while Kash attacks Styles (doing the same). Kash lays out Styles with the Money Maker. Abyss joins in and the heels run wild to close the show.

– How June 2014 panned out…

* 6.04.04: 7.0

* 6.1104: 5.0

* 6.18.04: 5.8

* 6.25.04: 6.0

