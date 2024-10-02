– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, Mr. McMahon producer David Shoemaker discussed working on the production of the Netflix docuseries. Originally, the project was a WWE co-production, which is how they were able to McMahon. However, once the sexual misconduct allegations began emerging about McMahon in July 2022, WWE no longer wanted to be involved in the project. Below are some highlights Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shoemaker on WWE’s initial involvement: “WWE was a producer on the doc at the beginning. With that, we wouldn’t have gotten Vince to sit down. We wouldn’t have gotten the archival footage. There is just so much they are putting on the table. I don’t know the ins and outs. All I know is when the allegations started coming out about Vince; it became untenable because nobody wanted the WWE co-production; I’m sure WWE didn’t want to be involved in it either.”

On WWE removing itself from the project: “At that point, somehow, WWE was no longer involved. When we interviewed Bruce (Prichard) and we said, ‘You’ve seen some cuts.’ They had access to rough footage. At some point, they didn’t have it anymore. I think that worked out for the best for the whole documentary.”

The complete Mr. McMahon docuseries, showcasing the life and career of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is streaming now on Netflix.