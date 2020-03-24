Drew McIntyre On Possibly Winning The WWE Title In An Empty Arena

In an interview with Metro, Drew McIntyre spoke about the possibility of winning the WWE title at Wrestlemania, which would now be in front of an empty arena. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in front of no crowd: “Nothing is ever done the easy way! I’ve had a lot of roadblocks put in the way, be it outside forces or myself. It’s not a battle that I’m fighting myself, it’s a battle the world is fighting. But nevertheless, we’re going to get there, we’ve got WrestleMania over two days now – so no matter what, I’ll still beat Brock Lesnar for the title. It may not be how I envisioned it in my head, but I assure you, the world’s never going to forget this WrestleMania!”

On continuing with the show: “We’ll go as long as it’s safe. I’m just very happy and proud we’re still going on to provide people with an escape. For me, one, people are not going to forget this, and two, this is going to be challenge. I always love to challenge myself. Although it’s lovely to be in a stadium full of fans screaming, and my family and friends and wife there, but now that camera is going to be my personal audience.”

On how he’ll adjust: “I’m going to find unique ways to play to that camera and reach everybody at home and to take their mind off everything that’s going on. ‘It’s not going to be so much my moment now, as hopefully our moment.”