Update on Dustin Rhodes, WWE Released Him in January

– As previously reported, the now former WWE Superstar Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, is no longer under contract with WWE. This freed Rhodes up to set up a match with his brother, Cody Rhodes, at Double or Nothing in May, which was recently announced. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dustin Rhodes actually requested his release in January, and WWE granted his request, provided Goldust wait to announce any plans until April 19.

That probably means Rhodes had a 90-day no compete clause that expired on that date. AEW then announced the Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes match for Double or Nothing the following day. In March, Rhodes stated that he was still under contract with WWE. This is slightly different from Meltzer’s statement that Rhodes’ contract just expired on April 20 on Twitter. However, Meltzer could’ve meant a no compete clause or Rhodes’ having negotiated an end to his contract.

Billy Gunn told us in our exclusive interview that he wouldn’t say that Dustin is an “official member” of the AEW roster and that for now, all they are doing with him is the Cody vs. Dustin match.